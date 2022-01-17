Nov. 30, 1982: Michael Jackson releases “Thriller.” The album spent 37 weeks at No. 1 as singles were released through 1984. “Beat It” and “Billie Jean” were No. 1s, and “Thriller,” “The Girl Is Mine,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin,‘” “PYT (Pretty Young Thing),” and “Human Nature” all reached the Top 10. The album was the No. 1 seller in 1983 and 1984 and won eight Grammys in 1984. The “Thriller” song video is considered by many to be the best of all time.