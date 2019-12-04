The Thunder led 50-49 at halftime. Adams scored 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting before the break, and the Thunder shot 52.5%t.

Gallinari made four 3-pointers in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the third quarter to help put the Thunder up 64-60. The Pacers rallied, and Justin Holiday’s layup with less than a second left in the third quarter put the Pacers up 79-78.

Indiana led 103-100 in the final minute of the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City had a chance to tie. Terrance Ferguson missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 17 seconds left, and Warren made two free throws at the other end with 13.2 seconds to go to put the Pacers in control for good.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Starters Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb are former Thunder players who were cheered during pregame introductions. Lamb finished with 13 points. ... Another former Thunder player, Doug McDermott, also plays for the Pacers. He scored 14 points. ... Sabonis committed three fouls in a 23-second stretch in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: Oklahoma City G Andre Roberson is away from the team while recovering from his left knee injury. He has not played for nearly two years. There is no timetable for his return. ... Shot 52.5 percent in the first half. ... Lost a coaches’ challenge in the third quarter. ... G Chris Paul went scoreless the first three quarters and finished with 4 points on 2-for-9 shooting.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Detroit on Friday night.

Thunder: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

