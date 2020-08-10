The Raptors are 32-11 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference giving up just 106.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.
The Bucks won the last matchup between these two teams 108-97 on Feb. 25. Khris Middleton scored 22 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 21.1 points per game while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Brook Lopez is averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 23.1 points and has added 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Kyle Lowry is averaging three made 3-pointers and 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 115 points, 49.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 43.3% shooting.
Raptors: 8-2, averaging 111.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 43.8% shooting.
INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (tooth).
Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
