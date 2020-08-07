The Mavericks are 15-12 in non-conference games. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from downtown, led by Seth Curry shooting 45% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 19-8 in non-conference games. Milwaukee is second in the league scoring 18.4 fast break points per game. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 6.1.

The Mavericks won the last meeting between these two squads 120-116 on Dec. 16. Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points to help lead Dallas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 9.5 rebounds and averages 20 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Antetokounmpo has shot 55.5% and is averaging 29.7 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 16.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 117.5 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 48.0% shooting.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 50.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 42.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Seth Curry: out (leg), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

Bucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.