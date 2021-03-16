The Mavericks are 11-12 in conference games. Dallas averages 42.8 rebounds per game and is 10-1 when winning the rebound battle.
The Clippers are 16-8 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 18-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.
The teams meet for the second game in a row.
TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Leonard has shot 51.5% and is averaging 26.4 points for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 7.9 rebounds and 8.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points on 43.6% shooting.
Clippers: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 49.3% shooting.
INJURIES: Mavericks: James Johnson: out (personal), Dwight Powell: out (illness).
Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.