The Raptors are 9-5 in division games. Toronto is fifth in the league shooting 37.4% from downtown, led by Matt Thomas shooting 47.5% from 3-point range.
The Celtics have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks last in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is shooting 45.3% and averaging 22.9 points. Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.7 points and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Tatum is averaging 23.4 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Celtics. Kemba Walker is averaging 19.5 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 112.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 42.2% shooting.
Celtics: Averaging 107.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points on 40.2% shooting.
INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.
Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (personal), Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).
