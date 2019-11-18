Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle).

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

