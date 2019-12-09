The Raptors are 9-4 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raptors won the last matchup between these two teams 108-84 on Oct. 26. Pascal Siakam scored 19 points to help lead Toronto to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Tomas Satoransky has averaged six assists and 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 7.0 assists while scoring 18 points per game. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is shooting 56.3 percent and has averaged 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 113.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 42.5 percent shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder sprain), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Raptors Injuries: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

