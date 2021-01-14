Charlotte went 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.6 last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand), Gordon Hayward: day to day (hip).
