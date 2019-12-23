The Raptors are 14-4 in conference games. Toronto is 19-6 when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18 points and 13.4 rebounds for the Pacers. T.J. Warren has averaged 16.9 points and added 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

AD

Kyle Lowry has averaged 20.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is shooting 47.2 percent and has averaged 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 106.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Naz Mitrou-Long: out (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Jeremy Lamb: out (groin).

AD

Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Stanley Johnson: day to day (groin), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD