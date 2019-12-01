The Jazz are 4-6 on the road. Utah is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet has averaged 17.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 25.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert has averaged 10.5 rebounds and added 11.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 95.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.4 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 93.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 21.6 assists, six steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points on 41.3 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Dewan Hernandez: day to day (right thumb), Serge Ibaka: day to day (right ankle), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (left thumb).

Jazz Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD