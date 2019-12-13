The Nets are 3-1 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.6 points in the paint per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 11.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Marc Gasol has averaged 6.1 rebounds and added 6.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Joe Harris ranks second on the Nets averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.5 points per game and shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. Jarrett Allen is shooting 67.0 percent and has averaged 16 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 110.9 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, seven steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 107.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Fred VanVleet: day to day (right knee).

Nets: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

