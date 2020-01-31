The Raptors are 24-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 25-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Raptors won the last meeting between these two teams 112-99 on Dec. 18. Pascal Siakam scored 26 points to help lead Toronto to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond leads the Pistons with 15.6 rebounds and averages 17.2 points. Drummond has averaged 10.2 rebounds and added 11.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 23.7 points and has added 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Norman Powell has averaged 18.1 points and added 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.1 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Raptors: 9-1, averaging 119.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Markieff Morris: day to day (illness), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: day to day (ankle), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.