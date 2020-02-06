The Raptors are 27-7 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is 18-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Pacers 119-118 in their last meeting on Feb. 5. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 32 points, and Brogdon paced Indiana scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is shooting 54 percent and averaging 18.3 points. Doug McDermott has averaged 14.6 points and totaled 2.7 rebounds while shooting 56.5 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.0 rebounds and averages 15.8 points. Pascal Siakam has averaged 22.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 38 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Raptors: 10-0, averaging 117.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 10 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: day to day (concussion).

Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (finger), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.