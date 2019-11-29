The Raptors are 8-2 against conference opponents. Toronto is eighth in the NBA allowing just 105.1 points and holding opponents to 41.1 percent shooting.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Magic 113-97 in their last matchup on Nov. 20. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 24 points, and Evan Fournier paced Orlando scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Isaac ranks second on the Magic with 7.1 rebounds and averages 13.3 points. Fournier has averaged 19.3 points and totaled 2.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Pascal Siakam has shot 47.8 percent and is averaging 26 points for the Raptors. VanVleet has averaged 7.4 assists and scored 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 102.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.7 points on 41.3 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 100.4 points, 41 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.4 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Aaron Gordon: day to day (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left hip).

Raptors Injuries: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Dewan Hernandez: out (right thumb), Serge Ibaka: day to day (right ankle), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

