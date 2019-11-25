Philadelphia finished 8-8 in Atlantic Division games and 20-21 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second chance points and 31.7 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Raptors Injuries: Dewan Hernandez: out (right thumb), Serge Ibaka: day to day (right ankle), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb).

76ers Injuries: Kyle O’Quinn: day to day (calf), Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

