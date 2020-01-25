The Raptors have gone 15-7 away from home. Toronto averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 22-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Spurs won the last meeting between these two teams 105-104 on Jan. 12. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points to help lead San Antonio to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan has averaged 22.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Spurs. Aldridge is shooting 50.1 percent and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

AD

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka has averaged 8.2 rebounds and added 16.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Patrick McCaw: day to day (nose).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.