The Raptors are 6-3 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto is 15-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raptors won the last meeting between these two squads 126-98 on Nov. 27. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points to help lead Toronto to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 9.2 rebounds and averages 18.8 points. Reggie Bullock is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and 9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Siakam has averaged 23.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka has averaged 9.2 rebounds and added 16.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 104.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: day to day (nose).

