The Bulls are 13-21 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is seventh in the NBA scoring 49.2 points in the paint per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 9.8.

The Raptors won the last matchup between these two squads 93-92 on Dec. 9. Siakam scored 22 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors with 7.3 assists and scores 19.6 points per game. Serge Ibaka is shooting 57.0 percent and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LaVine ranks third on the Bulls with 4.8 rebounds and averages 25.1 points. Thaddeus Young has averaged 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 55.2 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 10-0, averaging 119.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 107 points, 39.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 50.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: day to day (ankle), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).

Bulls: Daniel Gafford: day to day (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: day to day (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

