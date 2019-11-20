Orlando finished 42-40 overall and 17-24 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Magic averaged 25.5 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

Toronto and Orlando matchup for the second time this season. The Raptors won 104-95 in the previous meeting between these two teams on Oct. 28. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 26 points and six assists, and Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with 24 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

AD

AD

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Stanley Johnson Jr.: out (groin), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle).

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD