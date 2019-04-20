Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Orlando Magic (42-40, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Orlando; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors visit the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Raptors won the last matchup 98-93. Pascal Siakam scored 30 points to help lead Toronto to the win and Terrence Ross recorded 24 points in defeat for Orlando.

The Magic have gone 25-16 in home games. Orlando averages 45.4 rebounds per game and is 27-14 when out-rebounding opponents.

The Raptors are 36-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 44-23 when giving up 100 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross leads the Magic with 2.7 made 3-pointers and averages 15.1 points while shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic has averaged 16.2 points and added 9.1 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Raptors averaging 26.6 points and has added 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Siakam has averaged 18.5 points and added 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 113.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, seven steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

Raptors Injuries: OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

