Toronto went 53-19 overall with a 27-9 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 112.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.5 last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: out (health protocols), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring).
Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
