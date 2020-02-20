The Celtics are 15-11 on the road. Boston is fifth in the NBA scoring 15.5 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.6.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 24 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley has averaged 22 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 8.2 rebounds and averages 9.2 points. Tatum has averaged 21.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 38.2 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 117.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 116.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jake Layman: out (toe), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (calf), Robert Williams III: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.