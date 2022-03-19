Minnesota won for the 10th time in 11 games. The Timberwolves shot 22 of 47 from 3, going 9 of 14 in the third.

Khris Middleton scored 15 points for Milwaukee.

HORNETS 129, MAVERICKS 108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges scored 23 points, P.J. Washington added a season-high 21 and Charlotte routed road-weary Dallas for its fourth straight victory.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points, and LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre each had 17 points for the Hornets. They shot 20 of 42 from 3-point range.