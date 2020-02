The Timberwolves announced the promotion Monday in advance of hosting Charlotte on Wednesday night, which is expected to be Russell’s first game at Target Center for Minnesota since he was acquired in a trade with Golden State on Thursday. The fifth-year guard did not play against Los Angeles because of a quadriceps injury on Saturday night, when the Timberwolves beat the Clippers 142-115 in front of a sellout crowd announced at 18,978.