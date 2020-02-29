CJ McCollum finished with 35 points and Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Portland has dropped three straight and six of seven to fall nine games under .500.
HEAT 116, NETS 113
MIAMI — Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and Miami held off Brooklyn.
Goran Dragic added 19 points and Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Heat win consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 1-3.
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points for the Nets. They have lost four straight.
KNICKS 125, BULLS 115
NEW YORK — Reserve Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Julius Randle added 22 points and 10 boards and New York beat Chicago to snap a six-game losing streak.
RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Taj Gibson had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Coby White had 22 for the Bulls. They have lost 10 of 11.
