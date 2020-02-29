ATLANTA — Trae Young had 25 points and 15 assists, John Collins added 24 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-117 on Saturday night for their second straight victory.

Atlanta, the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting team this season, dazzled beyond the arc for the second night in a row. The Hawks shot 42.9% on 42 attempts and have 37 treys in two games. De’Andre Hunter picked up where fellow rookie Cam Reddish left off the night before against Brooklyn, hitting six 3s to score 22 points.

CJ McCollum finished with 35 points and Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Portland has dropped three straight and six of seven to fall nine games under .500.

HEAT 116, NETS 113

MIAMI — Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and Miami held off Brooklyn.

Goran Dragic added 19 points and Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Heat win consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 1-3.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points for the Nets. They have lost four straight.

KNICKS 125, BULLS 115

NEW YORK — Reserve Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Julius Randle added 22 points and 10 boards and New York beat Chicago to snap a six-game losing streak.

RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Taj Gibson had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Coby White had 22 for the Bulls. They have lost 10 of 11.

