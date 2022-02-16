Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points.
Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs added 19 points in the Magic’s fourth straight loss.
Young’s 3-pointer with 6:26 left in the first quarter broke a 15-15 tie and started a 13-2 run that put the Hawks up for good.
Atlanta led 72-53 after shooting 13-for-19 from behind the arc in the first half. Young and Bogdanovic each made their first three 3-point attempts.
Lou Williams set an NBA record when he entered the game for the Hawks with 2:38 left in the first quarter. It was the 985th game in which the 16-year veteran came off the bench, breaking a tie with Dell Curry.
Williams, a three-time winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, made two free throws with 1:31 left in the third quarter to give the Hawks 100 points.
TIP-INS
Hawks: Atlanta won three of four in the season series. . . . Danillo Gallinari, whose playing status had been questionable due to an ankle injury, started the game with a noticeable limp but played 26 minutes . . .De’Andre Hunter went to the locker room to tend to a cut on his face late in the third quarter and never re-entered the game.
Magic: David Steele, in his 24th year as the Magic’s television play-by-play announcer, has been named Florida Sportscaster of the Year for the second time. . . . Anthony, questionable with an ankle injury, played 25 minutes. . ... Wendell Carter Jr. had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
UP NEXT
Hawks: At Chicago on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Magic: Host Houston on Friday, Feb. 25.