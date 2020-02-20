Bam Adebayo had 28 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for Miami. Adebayo, the NBA All-Star skills champion, added seven assists.

Miami couldn’t hold a late 124-119 lead. After De’Andre Hunter’s tying 3-pointer, Cam Reddish scored with 31 seconds remaining following his steal from Goran Dragic to give the Hawks a 126-124 lead. Young’s two free throws increased the lead to four points.

Miami has lost five of its last six games.

Kevin Huerter and Hunter each scored 17 points for Atlanta.

BUCKS 126, PISTONS 106

DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds to help Milwaukee rout Detroit.

The Bucks led 70-41 at halftime and by 34 points in the second half. Detroit could never get enough stops to mount any significant rally in the final two quarters.

Former Piston Khris Middleton added 28 points for the Bucks, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Eric Bledsoe had 19 points and Brook Lopez 18.

The Pistons have lost five straight since trading Andre Drummond to Cleveland on Feb. 6 and were playing for the first time since buying out Reggie Jackson’s contract. Christian Wood, one of seven players in the game who has played for both teams, had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

HORNETS 103, BULLS 93

CHICAGO — Malik Monk scored 25 points, Miles Bridges added 22 and Charlotte hung on to beat cold-shooting Chicago.

The Hornets let a 21-point lead in the third quarter shrink to two. But they regrouped to win their third in a row after losing five straight and 13 of 14.

The Bulls missed their first 17 3-pointers before Zach LaVine made one in the third quarter and 7 of 31 from beyond the arc in losing their seventh straight game.

Thaddeus Young led Chicago with season highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds. LaVine scored 19 points.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports