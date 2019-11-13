Toronto finished 58-24 overall with a 26-15 record on the road a season ago. The Raptors averaged 114.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: day to day (back), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle), OG Anunoby Jr.: out (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

