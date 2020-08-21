The Trail Blazers are 20-27 in Western Conference games. Portland is sixth in the league with 115 points and is shooting 46.3% from the field.
The Lakers have gone 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference allowing only 107.6 points per game while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 30 points per game while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Portland.
Davis leads the Lakers averaging 26.1 assists and collecting 9.3 rebounds. LeBron James is averaging 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 119.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points on 47.9% shooting.
Lakers: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 46.2% shooting.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (dehydration), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
