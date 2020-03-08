By Associated Press March 8, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDTNEW YORK — Portland guard CJ McCollum was fined $20,000 and Sacramento forward/center Alex Len $15,000 by the NBA on Sunday for an altercation Saturday night in the Kings’ victory at Portland.Both players were given technical fouls with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter.McCollum was fined for shoving Len and attempting to escalate the altercation. Len was fined for shoving McCollum.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy