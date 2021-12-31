“It’s hard to get here. This is hard,” Washington guard Bradley Beal said. “I think a lot of people have it kind of misconstrued. They think a lot of stuff that we do is easy, they think getting to the league is easy. It is not, man. And then you have so many guys in the G who are deserving of being up here. These guys actually deserve spots and a lot of them just don’t have that opportunity. A lot of guys are fortunate to be able to have opportunities and a lot of them are taking advantage of it.”