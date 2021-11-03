RJ Barrett led New York with 23 points, and Julius Randle added 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Knicks pulled to 85-83 on Derrick Rose’s basket, but the Pacers scored the next five points to regain control.
Turner left the game in the second quarter after taking a blow to the head from Julius Randle while taking a charge. He returned in the second half and opened with a 3-pointer in the first minute in the third quarter.
Indiana shot 45.3% in the first half to take a 59-50 lead. The Pacers made nine 3-pointers in the opening half, while the Knicks were 4 of 16.
TIP-INS
Knicks: Rose surpassed 12,000 career points with driving layup in the first quarter. Rose finished with 13 points. … Center Nerlens Noel made his season debut Wednesday after missing all four preseason games and the first seven regular-season games with a knee injury. Noel finished with two points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.
Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon returned to starting lineup after missing the last three games with strained left hamstring. Brogdon finished with 17 points.
UP NEXT
Knicks: At Milwaukee on Friday night.
Pacers: At Portland on Friday night.