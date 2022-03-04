Maxey, though, stole the show.

The second-year guard out of Kentucky tore through the Cavaliers in the second half and seemingly turned Embiid and Harden into bystanders. His best sequence came in the fourth. Maxey hit a 3 that gave the Sixers a one-point lead, then he drained a 3 off a pass from Harden on the break that made it 110-106 and had the Philly crowd going wild.

Story continues below advertisement

Darius Garland scored 28 points for the Cavaliers. They have lost six of seven.

BUCKS 118, BULLS 112

Advertisement

CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 16 rebounds, Jrue Holiday came on strong down the stretch to finish with 26 points and help Milwaukee beat Chicago.

Holiday scored 10 points over the final five minutes as the defending champion Bucks tied the Bulls for the Central Division lead with their third straight victory.

Antetokounmpo made 12 of 22 shots and had five assists, helping make up for a 10-for-19 showing at the foul line. Khris Middleton scored 22 points as the Bucks beat Chicago for the 14th time in 15 games.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, though he was 11 for 30 from the field.

Story continues below advertisement

HAWKS 117, WIZARDS 114

WASHINGTON — De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points and Trae Young added 25 to help Atlanta beat Washington.

The Wizards never led, but they pulled to within one with 5.3 seconds left when Raul Neto made a 3-pointer. Young then made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. The first three quarters of the game each ended with a buzzer-beater, but Kyle Kuzma’s attempt to tie it from midcourt hit the back of the rim.

Advertisement

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points for the Wizards.

PELICANS 124, JAZZ 90

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and C.J. McCollum added 24 in New Orleans’ victory over Utah.

In winning their fourth consecutive game since the All-Star break, the Pelicans led by as many as 37 points, 86-49, with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The 37-point deficit was the largest this season for the Jazz.

Story continues below advertisement

Donovan Mitchell had 14 points for Utah on 5-of-18 shooting. The NBA’s highest-scoring team shot 35.2%. They had won nine of 10.

TIMBERWOLVES 139, THUNDER 101

OKLAHOMA CITY — Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid each scored 20 points and Minnesota routed Oklahoma City for its third straight victory.

Taurean Prince scored 18 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and Jaden McDaniels added 16 for the Timberwolves. They have averaged 131.3 points during the winning streak and have won six of eight overall.

Advertisement

Minnesota’s reserves, led by Reid and Prince, outscored Oklahoma City’s 74-18.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for Oklahoma City.

MAGIC 103, RAPTORS 97

Story continues below advertisement

TORONTO — Cole Anthony had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Chuma Okeke had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Orlando snapped a nine-game losing streak against Toronto.

Mo Bamba scored 14 points, and Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris each had 13 for the Magic. Orlando hadn’t beaten the Raptors since a 113-98 victory in Toronto on Feb. 24, 2019.

The Raptors lost to a 15-win opponent for the second straight night after falling to Detroit on Thursday. Pascal Siakam had 34 points and 14 rebounds for Toronto, and Malachi Flynn scored a season-high 20.

PISTONS 111, PACERS 106

DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 20 points and nine rebounds and Detroit rallied to beat Indiana.

Marvin Bagley III added 18 points for Detroit. The Pistons have won five of seven, winning at Toronto on Thursday night.