Warriors: Rookie Jonathan Kuminga, in the starting lineup during Draymond Green’s injury absence, was hit with his first career technical for making contact with Lance Stephenson midway through the second. ... Otto Porter Jr. sat the first game of a back-to-back while Thompson and Andre Iguodala are set to rest Friday vs. the Rockets. ... The Warriors still hope C James Wiseman, recovering from right knee surgery, will begin scrimmaging with contact soon but limited scheduled practices has made that challenging along with the big man needing the knee flushed to relieve swelling last month. “At this point I’m also aware I’m the boy who cried wolf a little bit,” Kerr said. “When it happens, it happens and we’ll let you know.”