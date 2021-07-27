STRENGTHS: Mobley, 20, swept the Pac-12 honors for player of the year, defensive player of the year and freshman of the year. He has plenty of length with a 7-4 wingspan, helping him rank seventh nationally by blowing nearly 2.9 shots per game. He also showed the mobility to defend smaller players on switches, making him a potential disruptor beyond his ability to swat or alter shots. Mobley also had a strong NCAA Tournament, averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks as the Trojans reached a regional final for the first time in 20 years.