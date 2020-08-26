The Jazz are 5-7 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah averages 111.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are 29-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fifth in the league with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.5 rebounds and averages 15.1 points. Mitchell is averaging 25.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jokic leads the Nuggets with 9.7 rebounds and averages 19.9 points. Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 120.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, six steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 48.5% shooting.

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 116.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points on 50.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Justin Wright-Foreman: out (not with team), Ed Davis: out (knee).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.