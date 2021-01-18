New Orleans went 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 49.8 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 16.6 on fast breaks.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (knee), Juwan Morgan: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out (achilles).
Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).
