The Nuggets have gone 22-8 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 106-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 28 points, and Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 37 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is shooting 68.7 percent and averaging 15.6 points. Gobert has averaged 14.8 rebounds and added 18.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

AD

Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 20.4 points and collecting 10.1 rebounds. Jerami Grant has averaged 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, six steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Jazz: Tony Bradley: day to day (knee).

Nuggets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Bol Bol: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (right ankle), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.