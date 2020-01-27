The Rockets are 17-13 in conference play. Houston has an 18-8 record against teams under .500.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 21.1 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. Rudy Gobert has averaged 15.5 rebounds and added 19.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

Russell Westbrook ranks second on the Rockets averaging 26 points and is adding 8.0 rebounds. P.J. Tucker has averaged 2.1 assists and scored 4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 122.4 points, 47.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), James Harden: day to day (thigh), Nene: out (adductor strain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.