The Jazz are 7-8 in road games. Utah leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.7 percent as a team from deep this season. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team shooting 45.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat and Jazz face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.6 rebounds and averages 15.6 points. Jimmy Butler has averaged 22.8 points and collected 7.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 25.2 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Joe Ingles has averaged 6.2 assists and scored 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 109.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Justise Winslow: day to day (back).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

