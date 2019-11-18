Minnesota finished 5-11 in Northwest Division play and 11-30 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 15.1 second chance points and 35.2 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Ed Davis: out (leg).

Timberwolves Injuries: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (personal), Josh Okogie: day to day (knee), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (shoulder).

