The Knicks have gone 5-15 away from home. New York is 0-18 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 46.4 rebounds per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz with 3.0 made 3-pointers and averages 20.9 points while shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. Rudy Gobert is shooting 63.6 percent and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Julius Randle ranks second on the Knicks averaging 18.5 points and has added 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Mitchell Robinson is shooting 74.2 percent and has averaged 11.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 112.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 49.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (oblique), Marcus Morris: day to day (neck).

