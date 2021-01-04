Utah went 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz averaged 111.3 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).
Jazz: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.