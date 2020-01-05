The Jazz are 14-7 in conference play. Utah is the Western Conference leader with 37.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 128-120 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 37 points, and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Favors leads the Pelicans with 10.2 rebounds and averages 8.9 points. Lonzo Ball is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Gobert leads the Jazz with 14.2 rebounds and averages 14.7 points. Joe Ingles has averaged 5.4 rebounds and added 15.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 112 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 110.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.4 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

