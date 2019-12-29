The Pistons are 4-11 on the road. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.3 points in the paint per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 14.8.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is shooting 68.8 percent and averaging 14.9 points. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 26.4 points and totaled 4.4 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

Drummond leads the Pistons averaging 18 points and has added 16.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Derrick Rose has averaged 5.7 assists and scored 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 113.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya: day to day (illness), Markieff Morris: day to day (foot), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

