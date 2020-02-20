The Spurs are 13-19 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is eighth in the NBA with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by LaMarcus Aldridge averaging 5.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 127-120 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 38 points, and Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 31 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell has averaged 24.3 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 20.6 points and collected four rebounds while shooting 44.9 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

AD

DeRozan has shot 53.4 percent and is averaging 23 points for the Spurs. Patty Mills has averaged 2.9 made 3-pointers and scored 12.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, five steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 111.6 points, 41 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: day to day (illness), Ed Davis: day to day (back).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.