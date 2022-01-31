The seven-year veteran had to be helped off the court. The Jazz were already shorthanded with the absences of Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain).
Ingles, Utah’s all-time 3-point leader, was averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 45 appearances this season.
The Jazz are 30-21 and in fourth in the Western Conference standings this season but they have lost their last five straight games.
