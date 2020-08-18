In accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 policies, Conley is subject to a quarantine of at least four days. He is expected to miss Game 2 on Wednesday but possibly could be back for Game 3 on Friday.
The league is reviewing his situation.
Conley missed Monday’s first-round opener, which Utah lost 135-125 in overtime despite a Jazz playoff-record 57-point performance from Donovan Mitchell.
The 32-year-old Conley announced the birth of his son, Elijah Michael Conley, on social media late Sunday. Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah.
He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis in July 2019.
The sixth-seeded Jazz already are missing Bojan Bogdanovic, who underwent right wrist surgery in May.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.