The Nuggets are 20-7 in conference play. Denver is 19-6 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 119-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 28. Jokic led Denver with 31 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 18 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Valanciunas has averaged 10.8 rebounds and added 16.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jokic has shot 50.7 percent and is averaging 19.7 points for the Nuggets. Monte Morris has averaged 4.6 assists and scored 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 118 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 110.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (hip), Jae Crowder: out (knee).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.